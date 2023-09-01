News4 FNF GOTW: Eagles look to start on right foot in region play

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- A busy week for class 3A region 2.

Eight teams begin region matchups. The Providence Christian Eagles and Ashford Yellow Jackets in a showdown as one of them could be fighting for one of those four playoff spots come the end of the season.

“It’s really a tone setter,” said Providence senior Mason Colley. “I believe every game really matters region or non-region. But we need to go into this game, ready to play, ready to fight, not back down.”

“You got eight region games, and you would like to get off to a good start, you know and Ashford’s a good team,” said Providence head coach Kenny Keith. “It’ll be a really good test.”

The season just started but with a region like this one, it’s a dog-eat-dog world and every single win matters when it comes to playing in November.

“It would really mean a lot.” Colley continued. “Both my brothers made playoffs whenever they played. And my older brother holds or one of my older brothers always holds that over my head. So, it would really mean a lot to be able to get back out there and playoff games and be able to compete.”

“Got a long way to go to get there,” said Providence senior Cooper Smith. “So, you just got to come out and play hard every week and just chip away at our goals.”

The Eagles get to open this first region battle on their home turf.

“We just like being at home you know everybody does you don’t have to go anywhere you can play right here in front of your folks and on your own field and you’re very familiar with it,” said Keith. “So just about going out there and playing and the team that executes the best and does what they want to do as far as their philosophy usually has the most success.”

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.