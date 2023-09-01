Wiregrass Gives Back
A new and potentially deadly drug is on law enforcements radar

The new combination is called Tranq, and is a mixture of Fentanyl and Xylazine.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There’s a new and potentially deadly drug that has experts worried.

It’s called Tranq, a mixture of Fentanyl and Xylazine. It’s a horse tranquilizer and when mixed with fentanyl, it becomes a human danger. Statistics show that the number of drugs laced with fentanyl is increasing as well as the number of people they kill.

Synthetic opioids like fentanyl accounted for nearly 88% of all opioid-involved deaths in 2020, according to the CDC. “It takes two milligrams of fentanyl to potentially overdose which is the size of a mosquito or the tip of a pencil. “, Dr. Wayne Parker with the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine said about the deadly drug. Which is why he encourages people to not experiment with drugs.

Sean Malloy, an investigator with the Alabama State Board of Pharmacy studies recent drug trends and listed Tranq as one of the trends in Alabama. It is creating concern because Xylazine is not an opioid which makes it untreatable for Narcan, which reverses the effects of opioid drugs. There is medicine for horses to reverse xylazine’s effects, but not to combat its effect on humans.

Some of the effects the drug can have if injected include severe abscesses and even necrosis, the rotting of human tissue that may lead to amputation. Drug dealers add xylazine to fentanyl to make the high last longer.

New drug combinations make it difficult to keep up with for law enforcement. Malloy compared drug trends to the flu because every year there is a different strain and a new vaccine has to be created to combat it.

Malloy encouraged law enforcement and other first responders to remain diligent and keep a supply of Narcan. In March, a Dothan police officer used Narcan to save two lives.

