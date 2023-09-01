Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

New entertainment lined up for 2023 National Peanut Festival

Fabulous entertainers, a facelift and an app to keep festival goers in step with the happenings.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - New additions are being made to the National Peanut Festival for 2023. Among those additions: fabulous entertainers, a facelift, and an app to keep people in step with the happenings.

Something new, Fiesta Sunday honors the rising number of Latinos who enjoy the festival. NPF Executive Director Tony Ellison says he wants them to know they are welcomed in the community.

“We have a lot of Hispanics in our community. They are a vital workforce in our community. And we are going to have a Latin band coming from Atlanta, an eleven-piece band,” Ellison said.

Turning to the music stage, this year’s festival includes a lineup of country stars like Kameron Marlowe, Megan Moroney, and Ernest.

Other new events for this year include scavenger hunts for children, and the first ever Taste of the Festival, an interactive competition to find out whose food is at the top of the list at NPF.

The winning categories food vendors compete in are best new, savory, or sweet.

“You put up one item that you want people to judge for the festival’s first three days. And as they come through, they will have a QR code. You will be able to use our app and vote for whichever person,” Ellison said.

NPF will now have two food areas to help ease line waiting, and give more time for folks to indulge in the food. There will be twenty-eight total food vendors this year.

Old favorites also make their return, including the demolition derby, the Miss NPF and Little Miss NPF pageants, the midway, and of course a welcoming event for those who may enjoy the festival the most.

“Special Citizens Day though, that puts a place in your heart. Only a certain number of people can touch you in a way you can’t explain,” Ellison said.

Saturday, November 11th, veterans will have their special day at the festival to honor their service.

“Keep your fingers crossed. We are working with Fort Novosel to have a flyover for our parade, I think that’s going to happen,” Ellison said.

Discounted tickets go on sale from September 1 through 11. The festival begins November 3.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died, and another suffered severe burns because of an explosion near Dothan Tuesday,...
One dead, another injured in Houston County explosion
Houston County Circuit Judge Todd R. Derrick sentences former Dothan High School teacher Julia...
Former Dothan teacher avoids prison sex charge plea deal
Player of the Week
FNF Week 0 Player of the Week nominees
Lindsey Stallworth, now a junior at the Alabama School of Math and Science, is shown at work in...
Rare fossil whale unearthed by Alabama School of Math and Science student
The budget for juvenile services has been amended twice in three months, raising $200K.
Staff shortages at state organization costing Houston County thousands

Latest News

FILE - This Sept. 16, 2013, file photo shows the ESPN logo prior to an NFL football game...
ESPN networks go dark on Charter Spectrum cable systems on busy night for sports
The new combination is called Tranq, and is a mixture of Fentanyl and Xylazine.
A new and potentially deadly drug is on law enforcements radar
Gov. Kay Ivey announces College Colors Day in Alabama, as seen in this 2022 file photo
Friday is College Colors Day 2023 in Alabama!
These workshops will help farmers determine the best time to pick their crops.
Wiregrass extension offices offering peanut pod blast workshops