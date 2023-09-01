Wiregrass Gives Back
News4 FNF GOTW: 5 wins over 3 seasons, how does Ashford go forward this Friday?

Fans saw a much improved team last Friday when Ashford took down Graceville 42-6. Can they improve their play even more against Providence Christian?
By Briana Jones
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Things are looking up for the Ashford YellowJackets. Fans got to see a much improved team last Friday when Ashford beat Graceville 42-6.

How will the team keep the high caliber up when they face Providence Christian? Just last season, the Eagles would take down Ashford 35-8. First year head coach David Stapleton likes his team over anyone.

“I’ve said it since the jump that we can compete. I think with anybody that we play in our region and anybody on our schedule. So we’re going to give our kids the best chance they can get every Friday night.”, said Stapleton

Following Ashford’s matchup against the Eagles, the team will have three straight region games which will truly test the gameplan of the team’s new coach.

“I’m just super excited about the kids, I’m just the one directing traffic there the one that got to go do it”.

