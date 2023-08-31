GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - After earning his Marine Biology degree in the 80s from the University of South Alabama, Marley took a chance and left Mobile for the Wiregrass, hoping to start his own fishery.

“The opportunity came to move to Geneva and do this and a lot of people were questioning my sanity, including my wife, but we’ve been here for 40 years, and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” said Marley.

He and his wife found a property right off Lake Geneva in 1983 and haven’t looked back.

Throughout their time, they’ve seen many fisheries and businesses come and go, but they have become a mainstay in Geneva.

Though they’ve seen changes in behavior towards fishing and fisheries throughout the years, Marley says the tides have recently been coming in his direction.

“Nowadays, kids go to ballparks and play instead of going fishing, like they used to do,” said Marley. “All that being said, since COVID hit, people have gotten back more to basics where they like to hang around the house and hang around the farm more.”

Oftentimes, when people go fishing, there is a lot of sitting and waiting, but when that tug pulls your line, it makes the wait worth it.

That persistence and dedication one must have for the craft is just one of the reasons why Don Marley is proud to be a farmer.

“No matter how you cut it, it’s honest work, and I put the emphasis on the work because I mean, there’s a reason you don’t drive up and down the road and see fish farms,” said Marley. “Most of the time, a farmer for example, if they have any work to do, they can just get on a tractor and get it done. Fish farming is hand to hand combat, and not to say that’s good or bad, It’s just who I am, I guess.”

Marley encourages all kids to go to college and follow their passions as opposed to the money. He said he was able to do so and secured him a life of happiness.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.