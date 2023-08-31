WATCH LIVE: 2023 National Peanut Festival press conference at 2:00 p.m.
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Peanut Festival board members will be announcing the details for the 2023 festival at 2:00 p.m. including artist line up, new attractions, and more.
News4 will stream the announcements above.
The 2023 National Peanut Festival will be November 3-12.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.