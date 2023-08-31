WATCH LIVE: 2023 National Peanut Festival press conference at 2:00 p.m.

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Peanut Festival board members will be announcing the details for the 2023 festival at 2:00 p.m. including artist line up, new attractions, and more.

News4 will stream the announcements above.

The 2023 National Peanut Festival will be November 3-12.

