WATCH LIVE: 2023 National Peanut Festival press conference at 2:00 p.m.

By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Peanut Festival board members will be announcing the details for the 2023 festival at 2:00 p.m. including artist line up, new attractions, and more.

News4 will stream the announcements above.

The 2023 National Peanut Festival will be November 3-12.

