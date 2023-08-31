Wiregrass Gives Back
Wallace Community College combating hunger on campus

The food pantry is on the Dothan and Eufaula campuses, allowing any student to have 10 pounds of food and hygiene products two days a week.(Cailey Wright)
By Cailey Wright
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Over 60% of students at Wallace Community College cannot regularly afford food according to the Student Life Coordinator.

Now, a nonperishable food pantry will help tear down the barriers of food insecurity that block students from an education. A majority of students at Wallace are non-traditional students who have additional stressors outside of the classroom.

The food pantry will ensure that food will be one less thing to worry about.

“With so much going on when being a student there’s stress to them,” Daymesha Reed, the Student Life Coordinator, said. " So if we can eliminate hunger, and our students can focus on their academics that they will be more successful.”

The food pantry is on the Dothan and Eufaula campuses, allowing any student to have 10 pounds of food and hygiene products two days a week..

The Heart of Alabama Food Bank provides the food for free in a statewide effort to feed community college students.

