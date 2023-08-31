The Southeast Child Advocacy Center getting more training

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Southeast Child Advocacy Center is prioritizing training for its multidisciplinary team. A team made up of law enforcement, DHR, and members of the Southeast Child Advocacy Center came together to learn one goal, and that’s to save children in the Wiregrass.

“With this class about working investigations in a way that is going to be a trauma-informed child. To have the best possible outcome to make sure the society at large is protected from dangerous people that are out there victimizing people’s children,” Chris Kolcharno, the guest speaker said.

The child advocacy center sees up to three hundred and fifty reports of child abuse cases a year. If you suspect something, say something.

The number one factor in helping a child is trust, according to Kolcharno.

“Trust has to occur as a child gets older. But being vigilant, and knowing who your children are talking to online. Who’s on their friend’s list on social media,”Kolcharno said.

One thing that gives him the motivation to continue this rigorous profession, is him being a parent himself.

“Many people ask us even within the police department how we do these cases and I think the answer is how do you not do them? Because you are doing these cases that are making a difference in the community and it certainly makes a difference in the child,” Kolcharno said.

The team coordinator of the Southeast Child Advocacy Center plans to continue this annual tradition and hopes others get involved.

“We are really blessed to have a community that supports us and not only provides these interviews for these children after reports of abuse, but education in the community and education in the school,” Grace Geisler said.

This is a two day training. The team will continue learning skills to enhance their judgment.

