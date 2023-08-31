Rain Likely Friday

SYNOPSIS – Deep moisture will move in for Friday, helping to produce scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially for the afternoon hours and into the evening. We’ll see the rain begin to shift to southern and western parts of the Wiregrass early Saturday, with much drier air taking hold for the second half of the weekend.

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy, a shower. Low near 74°. Winds light SE-E.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. High near 87°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low near 71°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Early rain possible south and west, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 87° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 90° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 92° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 69° High: 93° 5%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 71° High: 94° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 96° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – There several tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean, but none pose a threat to the United States.

