Opp man sentenced to life for 2019 murder

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) - An Opp man has been sentenced to life in prison for a murder committed back in July of 2019.

Anthony James “AJ” Siler, Jr., 50, was convicted by a Covington County jury back in May for the murder of 44-year-old Michael Devone Davis. Due to being considered a habitual offender with five prior felony convictions, the sentencing of life without the possibility of parole was dictated under recommendations through Alabama’s Habitual Felony Offender Act.

Siler was also sentenced to life on his Abuse of a Corpse charge, with Circuit Judge Lex Short ordering both sentences to run consecutively to each other.

“When you murder someone in the manner Siler did here, there is no other acceptable sentence than a life for a life,” said District Attorney Walt Merrell, who helped try the case for the state alongside Assistant District Attorney Nikki Stephens. “Siler’s prior convictions speak to his propensity for violence and his disregard for the law. We are pleased with Judge Short’s sentences, and reiterate our appreciation to the jury that returned these verdicts.”

“While we certainly can never bring Michael back to his family, I hope they each find some solace knowing AJ will take his last breaths from within a prison cell,” said Stephens. “While AJ has never been remorseful about his actions, he now has the rest of his life to contemplate whether taking Michael’s was worth it to him. AJ Siler was a coward, and shot Michael merely because he felt threatened and embarrassed by Davis exposing his past.”

The four surviving siblings of Davis, sisters Betty, Vickie and Sabrina and brother Ricky, shared a collective thought following the sentencing, saying they were glad for the closure the sentence brought.

“Michael was truly loved and is very missed. He is gone, but never forgotten. We send a huge thank you to the DA’s Office staff, Nikki and Amber (Gladwell), and anyone out there that had a hand in getting justice for Michael.”

Evidence during the trial showed that on the day before the killing, Siler and Davis had multiple interactions at different locations in Opp, with each encounter showing some sort of growing hostility. The reported breaking point seemed to be Davis discussing his sexual history with Siler in front of others, leading to Siler becoming irate and telling a witness he would kill Davis.

Two eyewitnesses witnessed Siler enter Childre Trailer Park in the early morning hours of July 16, 2019, during which he attempted to hit Davis with his vehicle. Davis avoided this attempt at his life, but when trying to approach, Siler exited the vehicle with a loaded shotgun, and after another brief exchange Siler fired the gun at point blank range at Davis, killing him. Siler then ordered one witness to help him put Davis’ body into the car with the threat of that witness’ life being at risk if he didn’t comply.

Siler dumped Davis’ corpse in a marshy pond area near New Hope Church Road, abandoned the vehicle at a burnt out house in Opp, attempted to rid the crime scene of evidence, then fled to the Fleeta area where he was later arrested the following morning.

When interviewed by police, Siler admitted to shooting Davis in self-defense, claiming originally that Davis had a big “stick” as a weapon, and later during trial claiming it was a stick and a knife. He also told police multiple times that his reputation meant “everything” to him and that it was of major importance what the “streets” thought about him, as well as it being important for Siler to deny any sexual relationship with Davis.

Assistant DA Stephens thanked the Opp Police Department, Covington County Sheriff’s Office, Andalusia Police Department and State Bureau of Investigations for their assistance in the investigation, and also thanked the Davis family “for trusting us to handle this case and find the justice Michael so deserved.”

