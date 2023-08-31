News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.
Join us each week as we give a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.
If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about, send an email to news@wtvy.com or add it to our community calendar.
Events for the weekend of August 31, 2023
- Ozark Dale County Library’s Story Time | Thursday, August 31
- Serving Our Servicemen - Supper at the Library (Ozark Dale County Library)| Thursday, August 31
- Alabama Skeet Shooting Association State Championship (Fort Novosel) | Friday, September 1 - Sunday, September 3
- Story Time at the Marianna Library | Friday, September 1
- Daleville Library Little Learners Storytime | Friday, September 1
- Enterprise Farmers Market | Saturday, September 2
- First Saturday Family Day (Wiregrass Museum of Art) | Saturday, September 2
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.