Monument destroyed by tornado to be restored

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - When the June tornado went through Abbeville, it took a piece of the communities’ history.

Five monuments dedicated to fallen soldiers were destroyed in that tornado. Those monuments were apart of the Henry County veterans memorial park, across from Abbeville Christian Academy.

People in Abbeville and surrounding communities in Henry County wanted to continue the recognition of their fallen heros. Over five thousand dollars have already been raised to restore the monuments and keep the soldiers’ legacies alive.

“We live we learn we leave those who have left,” David Money, the Henry County Probate Judge, said. “And the worst thing we could do is forget. So this is one tangible way, a visible way that when people go and look at They can say “hey, I didn’t know he served,” or “I know this family” so it’s something that we’re very pleased about,” he added.

Insurance will be covering some of the cost of the restoration with that number being determined. The donations from the community will cover the rest of the restoration and the upkeep of the memorials.

You can call the Henry County Commission Office at (334)585-3708 to learn how to donate.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.