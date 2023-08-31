Wiregrass Gives Back
Lawsuit brought in booze license case dropped but “issue not over”

Horizon Bar and Grill, formally known as Teaser Rock Hard Cabaret(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The owners of a sports bar denied a liquor license dropped their lawsuit against the Houston County Commission hours before the case would have gone to court on Thursday, though the business’s attorney promised the issue was not over.

The lawsuit claims that commissioners put politics before the law before they rejected the license application from Horizons Sports Bar and Grill in a location with previous problems.

“We plan to refile the lawsuit soon to further clarify our position in this matter,” attorney Dustin Fowler told News4 on Thursday.

Commissioners claim their issue is not with applicant Jack Ramu but the sordid history of the location, once a strip club in the Wicksburg area about 8 miles west of Dothan.

Teasers Rock Hard Cabaret turned into a violent site with murders, including one shooting spree that killed three and wounded another.

“I don’t know who’s trying to put the lipstick on the pig, but it’s got a bad history,” said Kenneth Hardy, who owns a restaurant next door and claims law enforcement responded to the location dozens of times.

However, Folwer accused commissioners of pandering to Hardy by rejecting alcohol sales applications from two owners since Teasers closed in 2021.

Horizon, now called Pizza Palace, is currently open for food service only.

