Enterprise State’s Phillips named ACCC Volleyball Offensive POTW

Kaydee Phillips Enterprise State
Kaydee Phillips Enterprise State(Enterprise State Community College | ACCC)
By Ty Storey
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Former Ariton standout and current Enterprise State freshman Kaydee Phillips has been named Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week by the Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC).

Phillips is coming off a week where she played 15 sets, during which she recorded 117 attack attempts and 45 kills.

The right side Boll Weevil star also assisted 7 times, delivered 9 service aces, and also added on 39 digs and 7 block assists.

The former Purple Cat is a two-sport athlete at ESCC, having signed last November with the college to play both volleyball and softball.

