Deep Moisture Keeps Rain Chances Around

SYNOPSIS - Moisture will increase across the area for the next few days, bringing back isolated to scattered rainfall through Saturday. Rainfall and extra cloud cover will keep temperatures in the upper 80s Friday and Saturday. A warming trend will take place from this weekend through next work week, with temperatures back to the middle 90s soon. Lower dewpoints next week will bring more of a comfortable feel to the air.

TODAY - Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 93°. Winds E 5 mph 30%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy, few showers. Low near 74°. Winds SE 5 mph 20%

TOMORROW - Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 87°. Winds ESE 5-10 mph 50%

EXTENDED

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, isolated showers. Low: 71° High: 87° 30%

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, stray shower, hot. Low: 68° High: 90° 10%

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 92° 5%

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 69° High: 93 5%

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 70° High: 94° 5%

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 73° High: 96° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- Light Chop On Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W/S 5-10 kts. Seas 2-3 Feet

TROPICAL UPDATE – Idalia, now a tropical storm, will continue to push out into the Atlantic Ocean and away from the eastern sea board. Tropical Storm Jose is not a threat and will stay out to sea. Hurricane Franklin is weakening as it moves further out to sea.

