Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Dale Genealogical Historical Society still has ways to go

The society held on to hope during their last meeting, where they relied on participation, and the community showed out.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dale Genealogical Historical Society will not be disbanding, as of now. This group is known for researching history around the Dale County area.

The society held on to hope during their last meeting where they relied on participation. The community came and showed out.

Thirty people attended and voted yes to keep the society.

However, they are still in need of leadership involvement to take over.

One member hopes to continue to do good deeds around the community.

“They sponsored the historical sign for the depot that’s no longer here in Ozark. We just want to preserve our history and help preserve genealogy. Anyone interested in doing that, we would love for you to join us,” Jonie Woods, the reference genealogy librarian said.

Woods has not heard back from any of the current officers, or when the next meeting will be planned.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died, and another suffered severe burns because of an explosion near Dothan Tuesday,...
One dead, another injured in Houston County explosion
Enterprise Police Department
Enterprise Dollar General shooting prompts police investigation
Ralph Perez Coleman
Convicted Dothan killer who is suspected rapist and robber is on the run: Documents
Houston County Circuit Judge Todd R. Derrick sentences former Dothan High School teacher Julia...
Former Dothan teacher avoids prison sex charge plea deal
Player of the Week
FNF Week 0 Player of the Week nominees

Latest News

The Southeast Child Advocacy Center getting more training
A team of law enforcement, DHR and members of the Child Advocacy Center came together to learn...
Southeast CAC training on how to best handle child abuse cases
The society held on to hope during their last meeting, where they relied on participation, and...
Dale Genealogical Historical Society update
Books with LGBTQ+ characters and sexually explicit content found in the 'young adults' section...
Public voices concerns on content in Ozark library’s ‘young adult’ section