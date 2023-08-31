Dale Genealogical Historical Society still has ways to go

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dale Genealogical Historical Society will not be disbanding, as of now. This group is known for researching history around the Dale County area.

The society held on to hope during their last meeting where they relied on participation. The community came and showed out.

Thirty people attended and voted yes to keep the society.

However, they are still in need of leadership involvement to take over.

One member hopes to continue to do good deeds around the community.

“They sponsored the historical sign for the depot that’s no longer here in Ozark. We just want to preserve our history and help preserve genealogy. Anyone interested in doing that, we would love for you to join us,” Jonie Woods, the reference genealogy librarian said.

Woods has not heard back from any of the current officers, or when the next meeting will be planned.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.