Dale Co. Bridge Academy has new additions for 2023-2024 school year

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dale County Bridge Academy is offering more curriculum to even more students this school year.

Students are introduced to different career fields such as welding, criminal justice, and aviation.

One of the new programs added this school year, helps students get into into the teaching profession. This addition is a timely one considering all the available teaching jobs in different area schools. “We are excited to be a part of the solution to develop more people to become teachers.”, Dale County Superintendent, Ben Baker said about the child development program at the academy.

In addition to new classroom material, Bridge Academy has also welcomed new students. More Dale County students are in the program this semester and now Pike County students will fill the remaining available seats in the academy.

Baker said that the county has noticed an improvement in certain students who had past issues with attendance or interest in school. The academy also helps students who are not interested in going to a 4 year college, find a sustainable career while filling vacant jobs in the area. The curriculum is based on what positions different industries need to fill.

Classes at the academy count towards college credit for students at Wallace Community College and Enterprise State Community College.

