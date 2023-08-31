Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Dale Co. Bridge Academy has new additions for 2023-2024 school year

The academy is training students for success after high school by introducing them to different career fields.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dale County Bridge Academy is offering more curriculum to even more students this school year.

Students are introduced to different career fields such as welding, criminal justice, and aviation.

One of the new programs added this school year, helps students get into into the teaching profession. This addition is a timely one considering all the available teaching jobs in different area schools. “We are excited to be a part of the solution to develop more people to become teachers.”, Dale County Superintendent, Ben Baker said about the child development program at the academy.

In addition to new classroom material, Bridge Academy has also welcomed new students. More Dale County students are in the program this semester and now Pike County students will fill the remaining available seats in the academy.

Baker said that the county has noticed an improvement in certain students who had past issues with attendance or interest in school. The academy also helps students who are not interested in going to a 4 year college, find a sustainable career while filling vacant jobs in the area. The curriculum is based on what positions different industries need to fill.

Classes at the academy count towards college credit for students at Wallace Community College and Enterprise State Community College.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died, and another suffered severe burns because of an explosion near Dothan Tuesday,...
One dead, another injured in Houston County explosion
Enterprise Police Department
Enterprise Dollar General shooting prompts police investigation
Ralph Perez Coleman
Convicted Dothan killer who is suspected rapist and robber is on the run: Documents
Timothy David Lloyd, 37, of Dothan was accused of those new allegations involving Sexual Abuse...
29 new child sex charges brought against Dothan man
Houston County Circuit Judge Todd R. Derrick sentences former Dothan High School teacher Julia...
Former Dothan teacher avoids prison sex charge plea deal

Latest News

Viewer photos and videos show the scene after a 4-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler...
2 lanes of I-85 SB reopen 24 hours after fiery crash significantly damaged Montgomery overpass
Books with LGBTQ+ characters and sexually explicit content found in the 'young adults' section...
Public voices concerns on content in Ozark library’s ‘young adult’ section
In his first year on the high school campus, Williams is diving head first entering his fourth...
Bright Athletes: Smith Williams
Around 70 vehicles will gather at the Dothan Red Cross between Wednesday and Thursday, with...
Red Cross volunteers gather in Dothan to prepare to deploy in Hurricane Idalia areas