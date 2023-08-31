Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

College football’s economic impact on Alabama

While the stadiums are filling up and people are tuning in for their favorite teams, businesses are also benefiting from the start of football season.
By Julia Avant
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - College football is back and while the stadiums are filling up and people are tuning in for their favorite teams, businesses are also benefiting from the start of the season.

It’s not just a game, it’s a culture.

During football season, a lot of money is spent to cheer on teams across the state.

“Whether you’re buying food to tailgate or you’re buying clothes to wear to game day,” said Nancy Dennis, Director of Public Relations at the Alabama Retail Association.

Game day season piggybacks off of back-to-school shopping, continuing sales into the holiday season.

One of EastChase’s newest stores, South, is a southern boutique in most college towns.

Here in Montgomery, they are still getting customers looking for the perfect outfit to wear during a game.

“We just have those customers, whether it’s college, high school, or all the way up to 70s and 80s, we truly have something for everyone,” said Area Manager Sarah White. “We have girls at Alabama and Auburn that want to dress up and go all out for game days.”

With the boom of social media, businesses are getting even more exposure, and competing against each other for the best look.

“The outfit of the days, all of the fun social media, try-ons, TikToks, everything has just blown up for us,” said White.

Even during the slowest buying season during January after the holidays, if an Alabama team wins a national championship, jewelry stores do exceptionally well.

Many people buy items such as crystal footballs to remember the win.

The Alabama Department of Tourism has estimated in the past that the overall economic impact of college football in Alabama exceeds $200 million.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frances Cook, President of the National Peanut Festival Association, announced the theme of...
WATCH: New details announced for 2023 National Peanut Festival
Player of the Week
FNF Week 0 Player of the Week nominees
Houston County Circuit Judge Todd R. Derrick sentences former Dothan High School teacher Julia...
Former Dothan teacher avoids prison sex charge plea deal
Horizon Bar and Grill, formally known as Teaser Rock Hard Cabaret
Lawsuit brought in booze license case dropped but “issue not over”
Anthony James “AJ” Siler, Jr., 50, was convicted by a Covington County jury back in May for the...
Opp man sentenced to life for 2019 murder

Latest News

An investigation is ongoing
Athens man killed in workplace accident at Cullman Casting Corporation
Fabulous entertainers, a facelift and an app to keep festival goers in step with the happenings.
New entertainment lined up for 2023 National Peanut Festival
FILE - This Sept. 16, 2013, file photo shows the ESPN logo prior to an NFL football game...
ESPN networks go dark on Charter Spectrum cable systems on busy night for sports
The new combination is called Tranq, and is a mixture of Fentanyl and Xylazine.
A new and potentially deadly drug is on law enforcements radar
Gov. Kay Ivey announces College Colors Day in Alabama, as seen in this 2022 file photo
Friday is College Colors Day 2023 in Alabama!