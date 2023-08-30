Staff shortages at state organization costing Houston County thousands

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Another juvenile budget amendment in Houston County has increased the expected budget by $200,000.

After starting the year with $375,000 allocated to juvenile services, the budget has been amended twice in three months, resulting in $575,000 being put towards the services, with potential for another increase.

“The state is supposed to take the kids after they have been remanded to their custody within seven days, and they are absolutely not doing that,” said County Chairman Brandon Shoupe. “So, what happens is, the county taxpayers are having to foot that bill because of the failure of DYS [Department of Youth Services].”

According to Alabama Code 12-15-215, DYS has to pick these juveniles up from the Southeast Alabama Youth Services (SAYS) within seven days, but can get out of doing so if picking up the juveniles would cause the organization to break another code or lower their quality of care.

In a statement released by DYS Executive Director Steve LaFreniere, the issue comes due to an inability to recruit and hire staffing to DYS since 2020.

Chairman Shoupe says the county cant get out of picking up juveniles if they have committed a crime, and DYS shouldn’t be able to either.

“I think DYS should live by the same rules that we do,” said Chairman Shoupe. “I think they need to take the child with them within the days prescribed by law and they should not have an option.”

According to Chairman Shoupe, each day a person stays at SAYS past the seven-day mark costs the county $126.

SAYS Executive Director Tabitha Brannon says the organization can house 49 juveniles and some have been in custody there for nearly 10 months.

As days continue to pass, and juveniles stay in the custody of the county, less resources become available for other projects.

“If we have to pay more to do the state’s job for them, that takes away from deputies, from county roads, asphalt from roads and school,” said Chairman Shoupe. “There’s only so many resources.”

In the statement released by LaFreniere, DYS has provided additional funds beyond legislative allocation from their operating budget to help 12 detention centers and counties. Chairman Shoupe says Houston County has not received any money from DYS.

