Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

School inspires career readiness with new agriscience building

Amid a predicted decline in ag careers, school administration said ag education is at the top...
Amid a predicted decline in ag careers, school administration said ag education is at the top of their priorities.(WALB)
By Cailey Wright
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - George W. Long Highschool is working to offset a projected decline in farmers by introducing students to agriculture at its new agriscience building.

In 2022, agriculture exports from Alabama topped $1 in 2022. That’s according to “Made in Alabama.”

In order to maintain that number amid a predicted decline in ag careers, school administration said ag education is at the top of their priorities. Superintendent Ben Baker said a “state of the art ag shop” will better equip their students with knowledge and teach skills beneficial both within and outside of the realm of agriculture.

“I tell people all the time that a lot of things that I’ve learned about leadership and public speaking goes back to my high school FFA program,” Baker said. “And that’s why it’s important that we have the best facilities for those students so they can have more opportunities to grow and develop and be college and career ready.”

G. W. Long invested about $3.1 million into the agriscience building and a gym. Baker said its the result of conservative spending and not wasting taxpayer money.

Class will be in session at the new building in four weeks.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died, and another suffered severe burns because of an explosion near Dothan Tuesday,...
One dead, another injured in Houston County explosion
Enterprise Police Department
Enterprise Dollar General shooting prompts police investigation
Ralph Perez Coleman
Convicted Dothan killer who is suspected rapist and robber is on the run: Documents
Timothy David Lloyd, 37, of Dothan was accused of those new allegations involving Sexual Abuse...
29 new child sex charges brought against Dothan man
Player of the Week
FNF Week 0 Player of the Week nominees

Latest News

News4 wants to know your predictions for this week’s gridiron clashes around the Wiregrass.
Friday Night Football Week 1 Predictions
The Coffee County Family Services Center joins News4 to speak on their contributions to the...
United Way Wednesday: Coffee County Family Services Center
One person died, and another suffered severe burns because of an explosion near Dothan Tuesday,...
Victim identified in Houston County explosion
Houston County Circuit Judge Todd R. Derrick sentences former Dothan High School teacher Julia...
Dothan school teacher avoids prison on sex charges