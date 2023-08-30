School inspires career readiness with new agriscience building

SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - George W. Long Highschool is working to offset a projected decline in farmers by introducing students to agriculture at its new agriscience building.

In 2022, agriculture exports from Alabama topped $1 in 2022. That’s according to “Made in Alabama.”

In order to maintain that number amid a predicted decline in ag careers, school administration said ag education is at the top of their priorities. Superintendent Ben Baker said a “state of the art ag shop” will better equip their students with knowledge and teach skills beneficial both within and outside of the realm of agriculture.

“I tell people all the time that a lot of things that I’ve learned about leadership and public speaking goes back to my high school FFA program,” Baker said. “And that’s why it’s important that we have the best facilities for those students so they can have more opportunities to grow and develop and be college and career ready.”

G. W. Long invested about $3.1 million into the agriscience building and a gym. Baker said its the result of conservative spending and not wasting taxpayer money.

Class will be in session at the new building in four weeks.

