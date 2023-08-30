Rain Chances Continue Late-Week

SYNOPSIS – Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue across the Wiregrass for Thursday and Friday, before rain chances drop for Saturday and the rest of the weekend. Drier air over the weekend will help temperatures at night cool, with lows falling into the 60s. The dry stretch will extend into next week.

TONIGHT – Gradual clearing. Low near 72°. Winds light N.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 92°. Winds E-SE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy, a shower. Low near 74°. Winds light E.

FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 87° 50%

SAT: A shower early, otherwise partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 88° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 90° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 92° 5%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 69° High: 93° 5%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 71° High: 94° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Idalia will move out into the Atlantic, joining Hurricane Franklin and T.D. Eleven. The rest of the tropics are tranquil.

