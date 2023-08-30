Wiregrass Gives Back
Hurricane Idalia Makes Landfall, Minimal Wiregrass Impacts

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Hurricane Idalia made a landfall in Keaton Beach, FL just before 7 am this morning. This storm will bring some rain to some of our eastern area and occasional wind gusts around 35-40 miles per hour. We will stay far from the main impacts of this monster storm, but there are double red flags along the coast and a very high rip current risk. A few thunderstorms will be possible as Idalia pulls away from the coast by this afternoon.

TODAY - Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, AM showers east, few PM pop-up storms. High near 90°. Winds NNW 10-20 mph 30%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 72°. Winds E 5 mph 5%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, isolated PM showers. High near 92°. Winds N/E 5-10 mph 20%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 100° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 75° High: 103° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 77° High: 103° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 76° High: 99° 0%

TUE: Partly sunny. Low: 76° High: 94° 5%

WED: Partly sunny. Low: 77° High: 98° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- Double Red Flags, Tropical Storm Warning, Very Rough On Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 25-45 kts. Seas 10-15 Feet

