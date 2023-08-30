Wiregrass Gives Back
Henry County Schools host Liberty Learning Kickoff

The Liberty Learning Foundation teaches 2nd through 6th graders all about American history and promotes good citizenship.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Henry County Schools have started a new learning initiative this school year.

The Liberty Learning Foundation teaches 2nd and 6th graders all about American history and promotes good citizenship. The nonprofit uses the Statue of Liberty as their focal symbol.

Through the character Libby Liberty, students are introduced to America’s story, and the program reminds students of their opportunities and responsibilities as the future of America.

State Representative Rick Rehm attended the kickoff program for Headland Elementary School.

“They are going to become great citizens starting today,” Representative Rehm said.

One of the projects students will begin working on is called Torch Teams. Students will work to recognize everyday heroes in the surrounding community and recognize them at the beginning of next year. The motto for Torch Teams is, “When you honor a hero, you become a hero.”

Dothan Preparatory Academy, Dothan City School, and Abbeville Elementary School are also participating in the Liberty Learning Foundation.

