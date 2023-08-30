Wiregrass Gives Back
Former Dothan teacher avoids prison sex charge plea deal

Julia Michelle Engle’s booking photo
Julia Michelle Engle’s booking photo(Dothan Police Department)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Former Dothan High School teacher Julia Michelle Engle pleaded guilty to sex charges Wednesday and received probation in a plea deal with prosecutors.

She will serve 24 months but must register as a sex offender.

Engle, a then-married math teacher who is 33, had an ongoing consensual sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student. Per prosecutors, these sexual encounters happened in the classroom.

Besides School Employee Sex, she faced charges of Distributing Obscene Materials, according to charging documents.

Two others at Dothan High School have faced similar charges, both police officers assigned to the school.

Lance Bonds was released after serving a portion of his 10-year sentence, while Adrian Alexander Folmar is currently in prison for having relationships with 14 and 17-year-old students.

Alabama lawmakers passed the School Employee Sex Act in 2010.

The first person arrested under that law was Robert Lee Michel, a Rehobeth teacher serving 36 years after pleading guilty to violating the Sex Act and possessing pornography.

