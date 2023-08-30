Wiregrass Gives Back
First responders plan ahead with tornado drill

First responders practice treating the injured during a tornado drill.
By Cailey Wright
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FORT NOVOSEL, Ala. (WTVY) - Hurricane Idalia brings a sharp reminder that it’s never too late to prepare for severe weather, but first responders an have extensive plan in place.

Today, first responders at Fort Novosel and from surrounding communities reviewed their tornado drill by treating injuries and practicing their responses.

Sergeant Bernard Thomas works at the Fort Novosel Police. He said both first responders and the community can rest assured knowing there is a plan when disaster strikes.

“We give 110% we’re out here,” Thomas said. “When a real-life scenario does come up, we aren’t running around with our heads cut off, especially being August which is hurricane season.”

Fort Novosel has multiple severe weather drills each year. They range from responses to hurricanes to broken power lines.

After the drills, they review each plan and look at ways to improve their strategy.

