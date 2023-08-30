Dothan Utilities lends hand in Hurricane Idalia relief

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Wednesday, August 30, a Dothan Utilities crew took time away from their normal routines and headed to Newberry, FL to help restore power from damages caused by Hurricane Idalia.

Crew members included:

Line Supervisor- Lee Campbell

Lead Lineman- Jamie Wier

Linemen- Ashton Booker, Garrett Hall, Josh Hughes

Linemen Apprentices- Chase Pfalzgraff, Tanner Wade, and Cole Ambercrombie

Thank you to the brave members of the Dothan Utilities crew for giving back to those that happened to be in the path of the storms.

