Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Dothan Utilities lends hand in Hurricane Idalia relief

Dothan Utilities sent to Florida to help restore power after Hurricane Idalia barreled through the state.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Wednesday, August 30, a Dothan Utilities crew took time away from their normal routines and headed to Newberry, FL to help restore power from damages caused by Hurricane Idalia.

Crew members included:

Line Supervisor- Lee Campbell

Lead Lineman- Jamie Wier

Linemen- Ashton Booker, Garrett Hall, Josh Hughes

Linemen Apprentices- Chase Pfalzgraff, Tanner Wade, and Cole Ambercrombie

Thank you to the brave members of the Dothan Utilities crew for giving back to those that happened to be in the path of the storms.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died, and another suffered severe burns because of an explosion near Dothan Tuesday,...
One dead, another injured in Houston County explosion
Enterprise Police Department
Enterprise Dollar General shooting prompts police investigation
Ralph Perez Coleman
Convicted Dothan killer who is suspected rapist and robber is on the run: Documents
Timothy David Lloyd, 37, of Dothan was accused of those new allegations involving Sexual Abuse...
29 new child sex charges brought against Dothan man
Player of the Week
FNF Week 0 Player of the Week nominees

Latest News

Amid a predicted decline in ag careers, school administration said ag education is at the top...
School inspires career readiness with new agriscience building
News4 wants to know your predictions for this week’s gridiron clashes around the Wiregrass.
Friday Night Football Week 1 Predictions
The Coffee County Family Services Center joins News4 to speak on their contributions to the...
United Way Wednesday: Coffee County Family Services Center
One person died, and another suffered severe burns because of an explosion near Dothan Tuesday,...
Victim identified in Houston County explosion