Dale County Commission working on new broadband grant expansion project

The expansion project will hope to give those in rural areas of Dale County access to fast internet.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dale County Commission voted to move forward with a review of their Broadband Grant Expansion Project.

The commission is working with Pea River Electric Cooperative to give their members access to high-speed internet.

Both the commission and Pea River Electric attended a profile review by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) to assess the county’s internet needs earlier in the month.

Commission Chairman Steve McKinnon spoke on the project and is glad to address internet access issues that became especially clear during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We need to take better care of our citizens than that...,” McKinnon said after he mentioned seeing families at places like McDonald’s doing homework as an alternative for lack of fast internet.

The CEO of Pea River Electric Cooperative, Jeff Hodges, said that this is an extremely big and expensive project and it will be a community effort to pull the project off.

The Broadband Grant Expansion Project will go under review by the Investing in Alabama Counties program before plans move forward with funding.

