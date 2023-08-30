Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Caught on camera: Trooper stops fleeing driver on wrong side of busy Arizona freeway

In this video from viewer Katie Peterson, Arizona DPS troopers perform a pit maneuver on the truck that was fleeing from them on the Loop 101 in Scottsdale.
By David Baker and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - A driver fleeing from Arizona law enforcement ended up going the wrong way on a busy freeway Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a trooper spotted a driver who committed a traffic violation near Chaparral Road while heading north.

The trooper tried to pull the suspect over, but the driver took off. The trooper went after the driver.

A serious crash that caused a pickup truck to land on its roof closed northbound lanes of the Loop 101 near Scottsdale on Tuesday during rush hour.

About two miles into the chase, the trooper performed a PIT maneuver, which spun around the suspect’s pickup truck. The truck ended up facing south, so the driver sped off in that direction, going the wrong way in the northbound lanes.

The trooper continued to chase after the driver.

After about two miles, the driver crashed into several other vehicles and the truck ended up on its roof.

DPS Sgt. Eric Andrews said injuries from the incident range from “minor to very serious,” and no troopers were hurt.

The northbound lanes on the freeway are expected to be closed until around 8 p.m.

Drivers are asked to be patient and expect delays in the area. The southbound lanes are unaffected.

Officials say the driver crashed into several other vehicles, and the truck ended up on its...
Officials say the driver crashed into several other vehicles, and the truck ended up on its roof. (Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Perez Coleman
Convicted Dothan killer who is suspected rapist and robber is on the run: Documents
Player of the Week
FNF Week 0 Player of the Week nominees
Jakayla Ashanti Williams
Death penalty in dumpster baby death no sure thing
Enterprise Police Department
Enterprise Dollar General shooting prompts police investigation
Tropical Storm Idalia's current forecasted track.
Tropical Storm Idalia: What to watch for

Latest News

The school broke down on the new Yellowjackets athletic complex in 2020, but so far it's only...
Abbeville High provides update on new football stadium
Crosses honoring victims killed in a recent wildfire are posted along the Lahaina Bypass in...
Unclear how many in Lahaina lost lives as Hawaii authorities near the end of their search for dead
now charging to park at home games at abbeville high school
Abbeville High charging to park during home games
The new renovations will add much needed extra seating and bring the gym floor up to regulation...
G.W. Long gym under renovation
The money will go to the various Yellowjackets athletic programs at the school.
Abbeville High now charging to park at home games