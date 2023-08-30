Bright Athletes: Smith Williams

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- “He’s just so easy to talk about,” said Dothan High swim coach Amanda Walding. “He’s a really great kid.”

Smith has been swimming competitively since he was in fifth grade.

“I really just started it because some of my friends were doing it and then I just kind of stuck with it,” said Smith Williams.

He hasn’t slowed down one bit since.

“I’ve just enjoyed it,” Williams added. “It’s competitive and you just really your competitors just yourself. You don’t really think about the other people.”

He was in the National Junior Honor Society while at Carver as a freshman and is now in AP classes as a sophomore at Dothan.

“He’s a hard worker,” Walding said. “He works all the time. He’s at every practice. He’s a sweet kid. He’s really nice. He’s friendly to everybody. He always looks for you know, wanting to do the next best thing. What do I need to do?”

He made it to the state swim meet a season ago on a relay team as well as two individual and relay races at the ARPA championships and this season looks to go even further competing in several different races.

“He’s always striving to do better and better and better and so he’s going to go far he’s really going to go far,” Walding continued. “He’s just an overall great kid.”

He’s a dream student athlete for coaches.

“I love having coachable kids, and it makes my job very easy,” said Walding. “It makes my job fun.”

