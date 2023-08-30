Bonifay water and sewer rates will no longer raise annually

BONIFAY, Fla. (WTVY) - Rising utility rates have become a thing of the past in the city of Bonifay.

At a council meeting held Monday evening, the city council members voted unanimously to adopt ordinance 434, which would set a standard price for water and sewer in city limits.

This ordinance voids city ordinance 429, which was passed previously, setting up an annual increase in utility rates.

The rate cost was not discussed at the meeting, nor was a date stated for when the ordinance would go into effect.

