Bonifay water and sewer rates will no longer raise annually

The City Council approved the ordinance during the Monday night meeting.
By Will Polston
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BONIFAY, Fla. (WTVY) - Rising utility rates have become a thing of the past in the city of Bonifay.

At a council meeting held Monday evening, the city council members voted unanimously to adopt ordinance 434, which would set a standard price for water and sewer in city limits.

This ordinance voids city ordinance 429, which was passed previously, setting up an annual increase in utility rates.

The rate cost was not discussed at the meeting, nor was a date stated for when the ordinance would go into effect.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

