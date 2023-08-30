Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Americna Red Cross volunteers gathe rin Dothan to prepare to deploy in areas affected by Hurrican Idalia

Around 70 vehicles will gather at the Dothan Red Cross between Wednesday and Thursday, with around 140 volunteers from across the country ready to deploy.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The American Red Cross is gearing up to help those impacted by Idalia.

About 70 vehicles will gather between Wednesday and Thursday at the Dothan Red Cross. That means 140 volunteers--- two per disaster relief vehicle--- will come from all over the United States to deploy into areas in Florida, affected by Idalia.

Volunteers check their vehicles and stock up supplies to make sure they are ready to lend a helping hand.

Annette Rowland with the American Red Cross said, “As soon as the storm clears, and we have a green light, we are going to be rolling into Florida...”, handing out essential items such as food and other supplies.

Some of the volunteers are just coming back from deployments to assist with the Maui Wildfires. Now, they are ready to assist Florida and clean up the destruction Idalia left behind.

If you want to help, you can apply on the Red Cross website and receive training from the nonprofit for future natural disasters.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died, and another suffered severe burns because of an explosion near Dothan Tuesday,...
One dead, another injured in Houston County explosion
Enterprise Police Department
Enterprise Dollar General shooting prompts police investigation
Ralph Perez Coleman
Convicted Dothan killer who is suspected rapist and robber is on the run: Documents
Timothy David Lloyd, 37, of Dothan was accused of those new allegations involving Sexual Abuse...
29 new child sex charges brought against Dothan man
Player of the Week
FNF Week 0 Player of the Week nominees

Latest News

Events like Hurricane Idalia bring a sharp reminder that it's never too late to prepare for...
First responders plan ahead with Fort Novosel tornado drill
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Around 70 vehicles will gather at the Dothan Red Cross between Wednesday and Thursday, with...
Red Cross Disaster Relief preparing to help Idalia victims
First responders practice treating the injured during a tornado drill.
First responders plan ahead with tornado drill