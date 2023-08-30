Americna Red Cross volunteers gathe rin Dothan to prepare to deploy in areas affected by Hurrican Idalia

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The American Red Cross is gearing up to help those impacted by Idalia.

About 70 vehicles will gather between Wednesday and Thursday at the Dothan Red Cross. That means 140 volunteers--- two per disaster relief vehicle--- will come from all over the United States to deploy into areas in Florida, affected by Idalia.

Volunteers check their vehicles and stock up supplies to make sure they are ready to lend a helping hand.

Annette Rowland with the American Red Cross said, “As soon as the storm clears, and we have a green light, we are going to be rolling into Florida...”, handing out essential items such as food and other supplies.

Some of the volunteers are just coming back from deployments to assist with the Maui Wildfires. Now, they are ready to assist Florida and clean up the destruction Idalia left behind.

If you want to help, you can apply on the Red Cross website and receive training from the nonprofit for future natural disasters.

