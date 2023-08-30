Wiregrass Gives Back
Abbeville High charging to park during home games

The money will go to the various Yellowjackets athletic programs at the school.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - This year to attend a home game at Abbeville High School, you will have to pay to park.

Money made off of the new $3 charge will go to support other Yellowjackets athletic programs at the school, such as volleyball, track, cheerleading and band.

Coach LaBrian Stewart says not only is he responsible for football players, but his mission is also to support all departments, which is the Abbeville way.

“It’s a family atmosphere, and I think that way we can change the culture,” Stewart said.

This is a first for Abbeville, according to Coach Stewart. Stewart also says the support has been great from the parents and the principal at the school.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

