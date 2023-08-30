2 lanes of I-85 SB reopen 24 hours after fiery crash significantly damaged Montgomery overpass

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Contractor crews working through the night have completed emergency work that will allow for the reopening of two lanes of Interstate 85 southbound near downtown Montgomery. The development comes almost 24 hours after traffic along the major artery was shutdown because of significant structural damage to a bridge support caused by a fiery, four-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, emergency repairs were finished around 10 a.m. Wednesday to the South Perry Street, allowing ALDOT to reopen two lanes of I-85 that travel under it.

ALDOT said contractors were able to install reinforcements to ensure the bridge is stable, properly supported, and safe for travel under the structure, though the bridge remains closed to both pedestrian and vehicle traffic until permanent repairs are made. A timeline for those repairs was not provided, but ALDOT said plans are being finalized and will be shared as soon as possible.

Commuters using I-85 southbound should be aware of ALDOT crews and contractors who remain in the area working and assessing damage and repairs to the bridge. Some delays should still be expected.

Hallelujah! Traffic is now moving on I85 southbound, a smidge over 24 hours since the fiery crash that destroyed the foundational support of the bridge structure. This is only a temporary fix, however it is safe. We want to thank all of our partners: ALDOT Newell & Bush Inc The Bridge Builders of Alabama Champ Concrete Cowin Equipment Sunbelt Equipment Cat Rental And many more… But more importantly thank you for the prayers and support! Our men and women are proud to be a part of the this project and we are proud of them for their efforts and talents. God bless! #mcinnisconstructs #buildsafetogether #bridgesofalabama Posted by McInnis Construction on Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert said Tuesday during a news conference that the wreck and subsequent detours could have an effect on traffic flow for Montgomery’s upcoming events, but that no event cancellations have been announced.

The situation started around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Montgomery Police Department, when four vehicles were involved in a crash. An 18-wheeler slammed into the support columns that hold up the South Perry Street bridge that crosses over I-85. Despite the seriousness of the situation, police and fire medics who responded to the area found that all those involved in the crash escaped with only minor to moderate injuries.

“We were impressed, I should say, that the injuries were no worse than they were based off of the normal situation we run into in an instance like that,” said Montgomery Fire/Rescue Chief of Staff Joseph Addie.

The 18-wheeler was carrying a load of wood, which burst into flames under the bridge. The bridge’s support columns sustained major structural damage, and at least one separated from the bridge structure, making it unstable to use.

Alabama Department of Transportation spokeswoman Brantley Kirk said during the news conference that ALDOT crews and contractors arrived on the scene not long after the crash and began assessments so a plan for repairs could be made.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

Because an 18-wheeler was involved in the crash, renewed conversation has been sparked about moving forward with phase 2 of the long-planned Montgomery County Outer Loop project, which would redirect large trucks around Montgomery’s downtown core.

VIDEOS SHOW AFTERMATH

WSFA viewer Troy Rhoades captured this video after a 4-vehicle crash on I-85 in Montgomery.

PHOTOS OF I-85 CRASH

Heavy damage on the Perry St. bridge after a vehicle accident Tuesday morning on I-85 (WSFA 12 News)

