Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Troy livestock shelter open for Hurricane Idalia

The Pike County Cattleman's Association file photo
The Pike County Cattleman's Association file photo(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Allison Bolton
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - With Hurricane Idalia approaching, a temporary shelter for livestock in Troy is opening its doors for farm animals in need.

Pike County Cattlemen’s Association’s Cattleman Park will be open to evacuees on a first come, first served basis.

Evacuees seeking shelter are asked to please provide the following:

  • Current list of all animals, including records for feeding, vaccinations and tests. bring proof of ownership for all animals.
  • Supplies for temporary identification of the animals, and labels for the owner’s name, address and telephone number.
  • Handling equipment and appropriate tools.
  • Water, food, buckets, tools and supplies that are needed for sanitation.

Cattleman Park is located at 4100 U.S. Highway 231 S Troy, AL 36081. It may be contacted at 334-566-0892.

For questions about evacuating livestock, contact ADAI Emergency Programs at 334-240-7279 or brie.lowery@agi.alabama.gov.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died, and another suffered severe burns because of an explosion near Dothan Tuesday,...
One dead, another injured in Houston County explosion
Enterprise Police Department
Enterprise Dollar General shooting prompts police investigation
Ralph Perez Coleman
Convicted Dothan killer who is suspected rapist and robber is on the run: Documents
Timothy David Lloyd, 37, of Dothan was accused of those new allegations involving Sexual Abuse...
29 new child sex charges brought against Dothan man
Police charged Jeffrey Michael Stewart with shooting at several unsuspecting people and...
Mental tests stall wheels of justice

Latest News

Julia Michelle Engle’s booking photo
Former Dothan teacher avoids prison sex charge plea deal
WSFA viewer Troy Rhoades captured this video after a 4-vehicle crash on I-85 in Montgomery.
Detours updated after fiery I-85 crash that significantly damaged Montgomery overpass
A man rolls an arcade game toward a moving truck as waterfront businesses empty out furniture...
Idalia projected to hit Florida as Category 4 hurricane with ‘catastrophic’ storm surge
Alabama Power is heading to Macon, Georgia to help respond storm impacts of Hurricane Idalia.
Alabama Power headed to Georgia to help with Hurricane Idalia impact
The school broke down on the new Yellowjackets athletic complex in 2020, but so far it's only...
Abbeville High provides update on new football stadium