SOS Animal Shelter in need of supplies

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The SOS Animal Shelter in Enterprise needs the community’s help.

Paper towels, laundry detergent, and wet or dry cat food are some of the items on the list. These supplies will be used to help upkeep the shelter and aid in feeding the current animals housed there.

“We are up to fifty, or sixty dogs right now. Same thing for cats. So, we are doing a lot of cleaning and laundry. We go through it really quick so we just need a whole bunch of it,” Britanny Canales said.

To donate you can drop it off at 25944 Highway 134 East in Enterprise, Alabama.

Canales highly recommends spaying and neutering your pets to control the influx of stray animals in the area.

