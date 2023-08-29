Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

SOS Animal Shelter in need of supplies

Paper towels, laundry detergent, and wet or dry cat food are some of the items on the list.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The SOS Animal Shelter in Enterprise needs the community’s help.

Paper towels, laundry detergent, and wet or dry cat food are some of the items on the list. These supplies will be used to help upkeep the shelter and aid in feeding the current animals housed there.

“We are up to fifty, or sixty dogs right now. Same thing for cats. So, we are doing a lot of cleaning and laundry. We go through it really quick so we just need a whole bunch of it,” Britanny Canales said.

To donate you can drop it off at 25944 Highway 134 East in Enterprise, Alabama.

Canales highly recommends spaying and neutering your pets to control the influx of stray animals in the area.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Perez Coleman
Convicted Dothan killer who is suspected rapist and robber is on the run: Documents
Player of the Week
FNF Week 0 Player of the Week nominees
Jakayla Ashanti Williams
Death penalty in dumpster baby death no sure thing
Tropical Storm Idalia's current forecasted track.
Tropical Storm Idalia: What to watch for
26-year-old Randall Holley (pictured) was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon,...
Drunken Walton County shooting puts neighbors at risk

Latest News

The SOS Animal Shelter in Enterprise in need of donations
The SOS Animal Shelter in need of supplies
Bonifay Police Dept. stays in charge after 3-2 vote
Bonifay Police Dept. stays in charge after 3-2 vote
Milky Moos ice cream shop in Ozark, Alabama closing September 1.
Milky Moo’s to close Ozark location
Fans could not get enough of the fries during week zero of Friday Night Football.
Friday Night Foodies: Ashford’s finger lickin’ fries