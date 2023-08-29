Scattered Showers Ahead Of Hurricane Idalia

SYNOPSIS - An eye is forming and we now have Hurricane Idalia. This category 1 hurricane is moving away from the western tip of Cuba and out over the very warm Gulf waters through today and Tuesday evening. It will pick up steam and strengthen into possibly a category 3 or 4 storm upon landfall. The current thinking hasn’t changed much and a landfall along the Florida Big Bend is still the likely spot. Remember to pay attention through today as we try to pinpoint which side of the Big Bend will receive the worst impacts. The Wiregrass will maybe get some showers in our eastern counties and breezy/gusty conditions Wednesday, but the worst of the wind and rain should stay east of us at this rate. There still can be slight changes to the forecast, so be sure to not let your guard down. After the passage of the storm, temperatures will stay in the lower 90s Thursday through Saturday with only a few showers possible.

TODAY - Partly sunny, scattered showers. High near 92°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 60%

TONIGHT - Mostly cloudy, few showers. Low near 74°. Winds ENE 5-10 mph 20%

TOMORROW - Mostly cloudy, few showers east, breezy. High near 88°. Winds N 10-20 mph 30%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 72° High: 92° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 73° High: 90° 20%

SAT: Mostly sunny, a stray shower. Low: 71° High: 93° 10%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 68° High: 94° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 68° High: 94° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 68° High: 93° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY- Double Red Flags, Choppy On Coastal Lakes And Bays. Winds E 10-20 kts. Seas 2-4 Feet

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.