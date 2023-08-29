Wiregrass Gives Back
Reports: At least 1 injured in possible explosion

Several volunteer fire departments responded to reports of a shop explosion and fire at a home...
Several volunteer fire departments responded to reports of a shop explosion and fire at a home in a rural area of Houston County, per emergency radio transmissions.
By Ken Curtis and WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several volunteer fire departments responded to reports of a shop explosion and fire at a home in a rural area of Houston County, per emergency radio transmissions.

The fire reports are along or near Quail Drive, about five miles south of Dothan and near Eddins Road.

The extent of any injuries is not immediately known, but at least one person has been transported for treatment according to reports.

This article will be updated.

