Reports: At least 1 injured in possible explosion

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several volunteer fire departments responded to reports of a shop explosion and fire at a home in a rural area of Houston County, per emergency radio transmissions.

The fire reports are along or near Quail Drive, about five miles south of Dothan and near Eddins Road.

The extent of any injuries is not immediately known, but at least one person has been transported for treatment according to reports.

This article will be updated.

