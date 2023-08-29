News4Now: What’s Trending?

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass.

Death penalty in dumpster baby death no sure thing Prosecutors are pondering whether to pursue execution in the murder case of 18-year-old Jakayla Williams, the Dothan woman who tossed her newborn into a trash compactor but for an up-and-coming district attorney the decision won’t be an easy one. Bonifay Police alive and well after 3-2 city council vote Concerns were raised earlier this month about budgetary issues that put BPD at risk of being axed for the second time in 2023, the first coming in May following the dismissal of the department’s top three in command. News4 Investigates: City well causes concern among Daleville residents A local expert reveals the ADEM violation that could cause erosion on the land. FNF Week 0 Player of the Week nominees Week 0 of high school football is in the books which means it’s time to introduce you to the Player of the Week nominees.

