News4Now: What’s Trending?

By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass.

Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now.

Death penalty in dumpster baby death no sure thing

Prosecutors are pondering whether to pursue execution in the murder case of 18-year-old Jakayla Williams, the Dothan woman who tossed her newborn into a trash compactor but for an up-and-coming district attorney the decision won’t be an easy one.

Jakayla Ashanti Williams
Bonifay Police alive and well after 3-2 city council vote

Concerns were raised earlier this month about budgetary issues that put BPD at risk of being axed for the second time in 2023, the first coming in May following the dismissal of the department’s top three in command.

The 4th of July holiday travel period is here, and an uptick in traffic is expected throughout...
News4 Investigates: City well causes concern among Daleville residents

A local expert reveals the ADEM violation that could cause erosion on the land.

Imagine: Water rising, building up every day on your property with no way to stop it. That is...
FNF Week 0 Player of the Week nominees

Week 0 of high school football is in the books which means it’s time to introduce you to the Player of the Week nominees.

Player of the Week

Enterprise Police Department
Enterprise Dollar General shooting prompts police investigation
Tropical Storm Idalia's current forecasted track.
Tropical Storm Idalia: What to watch for

WSFA viewer Troy Rhoades captured this video after a 4-vehicle crash on I-85 in Montgomery.
Detours updated after fiery I-85 crash that significantly damaged Montgomery overpass
Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall said these new allegations involve a different victim from...
29 new child sex charges brought against Dothan man
Solomon is a 2-year-old white and grey domestic short hair cat ready for his furever home!
Pet of the Week: Sweet Solomon
Dothan City Animal shelter brings a new feline friend in search of their forever home as this...
Pet of the Week: Sweet Solomon