A new sidewalk makes commute to school safer

PINKARD, Ala. (WTVY) - Students of South Dale Middle School in Pinkard walk to and from campus by strolling Randolph Street, a cause for concern for school and city administrators.

This road to the school is the busiest at the beginning and end of the school day. City and school officials are worried about the safety of students who walk along the busy road.

Now, there is a new sidewalk on Randolph Street students can walk along as they head to the classroom.

“Even if it’s just one child, we want every child to be safe,” Ben Baker, the Superintendent for Dale County Schools, said. “And so now our walkers, our riders, our bus riders and even our visitors to that area will be safer because of the improvements made to Randolph Street.”

Pinkard received a $400,000 grant from ADECA after four years of waiting. The city had to pay $75,000 out of pocket for this project.

