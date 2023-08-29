Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

A new sidewalk makes commute to school safer

The new sidewalk along Randolph Street in Pinkard.
The new sidewalk along Randolph Street in Pinkard.(Cailey Wright)
By Cailey Wright
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINKARD, Ala. (WTVY) - Students of South Dale Middle School in Pinkard walk to and from campus by strolling Randolph Street, a cause for concern for school and city administrators.

This road to the school is the busiest at the beginning and end of the school day. City and school officials are worried about the safety of students who walk along the busy road.

Now, there is a new sidewalk on Randolph Street students can walk along as they head to the classroom.

“Even if it’s just one child, we want every child to be safe,” Ben Baker, the Superintendent for Dale County Schools, said. “And so now our walkers, our riders, our bus riders and even our visitors to that area will be safer because of the improvements made to Randolph Street.”

Pinkard received a $400,000 grant from ADECA after four years of waiting. The city had to pay $75,000 out of pocket for this project.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Perez Coleman
Convicted Dothan killer who is suspected rapist and robber is on the run: Documents
Player of the Week
FNF Week 0 Player of the Week nominees
Jakayla Ashanti Williams
Death penalty in dumpster baby death no sure thing
Enterprise Police Department
Enterprise Dollar General shooting prompts police investigation
Tropical Storm Idalia's current forecasted track.
Tropical Storm Idalia: What to watch for

Latest News

A man rolls an arcade game toward a moving truck as waterfront businesses empty out furniture...
Hurricane Idalia chases Florida residents from the Gulf Coast as forecasters warn of storm surge
How local farmers are keeping livestock healthy in the heat
Livestock shelter open in Troy ahead of Idalia
FILE - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall speaks with members of the media outside the...
Alabama describes proposed nitrogen gas execution; seeks to become first state to carry it out
The decision came through after heavy rainfall and winds plowed through the Circle City on...
Houston Co. Admin Building to delay opening for flooding cleanup