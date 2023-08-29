Mental tests stall wheels of justice

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An incomplete mental evaluation ordered 18 months ago delayed this week’s trial of a Georgia man whose Dothan rampage involved a police shooting.

Police charged Jeffrey Michael Stewart with shooting at several unsuspecting people and stealing a cruiser from an officer who responded to the disturbance in June 2021.

Wounded by that officer, Stewart led police on a chase that police claimed exceeded 100 miles per hour on Ross Clark Circle. That pursuit ended along Denton Road, and a trained police negotiator coaxed Stewart from the Ford Explorer.

Afterward, his attorney told the Dothan Eagle that Stewart had no recall of what occurred.

In February of 2022, a judge ordered Stewart to undergo a mental evaluation in what has proven to be a slow process.

According to court documents, results are incomplete, forcing another delay in Stewart’s most recently scheduled trial this week.

He faces four counts of Attempted Murder, three counts of Criminal Mischief, two counts of Robbery, and one count each of Discharging a Gun into an Occupied Building, interfering with a Public Safety Official, and Breaking into a Vehicle.

Since his arrest, Stewart has been in the Houston County Jail.

