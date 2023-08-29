Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Major crash causes I-85 to be shut down Tuesday morning

An 18 wheeler struck the Perry Street bridge causing significant damage.
An 18 wheeler struck the Perry Street bridge causing significant damage.(WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A major crash has caused the southbound lanes of I-85 in Montgomery to be shut down.

According to MPD, at about 7:25 a.m. Tuesday, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the area of I-85 Southbound near Perry Street in reference to a four-vehicle collision involving an 18-wheeler. At the scene, first responders located four drivers who sustained minor injuries.

The South Perry Street bridge sustained significant damage as a result of the collision. All I-85 southbound lanes near the South Union Street exit and the South Perry Street bridge are closed for repairs.

ALGO stated that The Alabama Department of Transportation has personnel on site of the crash at South Perry and Intestate 85 in downtown Montgomery. All southbound lanes are closed at the crash site and will remain closed until ALDOT personnel can assess the area.

Motorists will be detoured onto the state highway system at Exit 6, Eastern Boulevard, and should expect significant delays.

Heavy damage on the Perry St. bridge after a vehicle accident Tuesday morning on I-85
Heavy damage on the Perry St. bridge after a vehicle accident Tuesday morning on I-85(WSFA 12 News)
A major crash has caused the southbound lanes of I-85 in Montgomery to be shut down.
A major crash has caused the southbound lanes of I-85 in Montgomery to be shut down.(WSFA 12 News)
A major crash has caused the southbound lanes of I-85 in Montgomery to be shut down.
A major crash has caused the southbound lanes of I-85 in Montgomery to be shut down.(WSFA 12 News)

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Perez Coleman
Convicted Dothan killer who is suspected rapist and robber is on the run: Documents
Player of the Week
FNF Week 0 Player of the Week nominees
Jakayla Ashanti Williams
Death penalty in dumpster baby death no sure thing
Tropical Storm Idalia's current forecasted track.
Tropical Storm Idalia: What to watch for
26-year-old Randall Holley (pictured) was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon,...
Drunken Walton County shooting puts neighbors at risk

Latest News

Police charged Jeffrey Michael Stewart with shooting at several unsuspecting people and...
Mental tests stall wheels of justice
Enterprise Police Department
Enterprise Dollar General shooting prompts police investigation
Lindsey Stallworth, now a junior at the Alabama School of Math and Science, is shown at work in...
Rare fossil whale unearthed by Alabama School of Math and Science student
The SOS Animal Shelter in Enterprise in need of donations
The SOS Animal Shelter in need of supplies