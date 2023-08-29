Livestock shelter open in Troy ahead of Idalia

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - As Hurricane Idalia gets closer to landfall and with many people along the Florida Big Bend evacuating or in the process of doing so, farmers and livestock owners have a safehaven option available for their animals here in Alabama.

The Alabama Department of Agriculture & Industries have lifted entry requirements for livestock animals moving across state lines in preparation for Idalia’s landfall, and as a result a temporary sheltering facility has been opened in Troy at Cattleman Park.

The shelter will only be equipped to shelter livestock, which means no companion animals like cats and dogs, and the facilities will be available on a first come, first serve basis. Evacuees will also need to bring their own shavings, water buckets, feed and other related items.

In addition, the following items are asked to be sure to be brought along:

Current list of all animals, with feeding records, vaccinations and tests, along with proof of ownership for all animals.

Supplies for temporary identification, such as plastic neckbands and permanent markers to label animals with your name, address and telephone number.

Handling equipment such as halters and appropriate tools for each kind of animal.

Water, feed and buckets as well as sanitation tools and supplies.

Cattleman Park is located at 4100 U.S. Highway 231 South in Troy. Any questions or concerns about sheltering livestock during hurricane evacuation can be directed to ADAI Emergency Programs at (334) 240-7279 or by emailing brie.lowery@agi.alabama.gov.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.