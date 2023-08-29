Wiregrass Gives Back
Idalia To Make Landfall Wednesday

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
By David Paul
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Hurricane Idalia will make landfall Wednesday morning around the Big Bend of Florida, with just a few showers possible over parts of the Wiregrass for the morning hours. We may see a few PM showers and thunderstorms, before skies clear for Wednesday night. Stray showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday and Friday, but the weekend and beyond is looking dry.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers areas southeast. Low near 76°. Winds NE at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW – A few morning showers southeast, otherwise mostly cloudy with isolated PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 88°. Winds N-NW at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clearing. Low near 72°. Winds light NW-N.

EXTENDED

THU: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, slight rain chance . Low: 72° High: 92° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 90° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 91° 10%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 68° High: 92° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 92° 5%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 69° High: 93° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– *Tropical Storm Warning* Very Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 25-45 kts. Seas offshore 9-14 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Hurricane Idalia will make landfall Wednesday morning in the Big Bend of Florida. Hurricane Franklin and TD Eleven remain out in the Atlantic and no threat to the US.

