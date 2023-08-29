Idalia To Make Landfall Wednesday

SYNOPSIS – Hurricane Idalia will make landfall Wednesday morning around the Big Bend of Florida, with just a few showers possible over parts of the Wiregrass for the morning hours. We may see a few PM showers and thunderstorms, before skies clear for Wednesday night. Stray showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday and Friday, but the weekend and beyond is looking dry.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers areas southeast. Low near 76°. Winds NE at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW – A few morning showers southeast, otherwise mostly cloudy with isolated PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 88°. Winds N-NW at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clearing. Low near 72°. Winds light NW-N.

EXTENDED

THU: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, slight rain chance . Low: 72° High: 92° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 90° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 91° 10%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 68° High: 92° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 92° 5%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 69° High: 93° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– *Tropical Storm Warning* Very Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 25-45 kts. Seas offshore 9-14 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Hurricane Idalia will make landfall Wednesday morning in the Big Bend of Florida. Hurricane Franklin and TD Eleven remain out in the Atlantic and no threat to the US.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.