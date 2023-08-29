Houston Co. Admin Building to delay opening for flooding cleanup

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston County Administration Building on North Oates Street in Dothan will delay opening on Wednesday, August 29 until 10 a.m. for water cleanup.

The decision came through after heavy rainfall and winds plowed through the Circle City on Tuesday afternoon, with a flooding incident at the building occurring that will now need to be cleaned up according to a release from the Houston County Commission.

It was also noted in the release that the building will likely experience additional flooding overnight.

News4 reached out to Commission Chairman Brandon Shoupe for additional details about the flooding incident at the building, saying that the incident was a result of “horrible timing,” as the building is currently undergoing window replacements.

Shoupe said 6 columns of new windows on the south side of the building haven’t been sealed, and due to that along with no weather guards being on the windows due to where in the project they are presently at, a large amount of water was allowed into the building during the storm.

