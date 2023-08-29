Wiregrass Gives Back
No. 2 House Republican Steve Scalise diagnosed with blood cancer, undergoing treatment

House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise, R. La., arrives for the State Dinner with President...
House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise, R. La., arrives for the State Dinner with President Joe Biden and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Steve Scalise, the No. 2-ranking House Republican, said Tuesday he has been diagnosed with a form of blood cancer known as multiple myeloma and is undergoing treatment.

Scalise, 57, said he will continue to serve in the House. He described the cancer as “very treatable” and said it was detected early.

The Louisiana Republican was among several people wounded in 2017 when a rifle-wielding attacker fired on lawmakers on a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, outside Washington. Scalise was shot in the hip and endured lengthy hospitalizations, multiple surgeries and painful rehabilitation.

The cancer diagnosis came, Scalise said, after he had not been feeling like himself in the past week. Blood tests showed some irregularities and after additional screening, he said he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma.

“I have now begun treatment, which will continue for the next several months,” Scalise said in a statement. “I expect to work through this period and intend to return to Washington, continuing my work as Majority Leader and serving the people of Louisiana’s First Congressional District.”

Scalise also thanked his medical team and said he was “incredibly grateful we were able to detect this early and that this cancer is treatable.”

“I will tackle this with the same strength and energy as I have tackled past challenges,” Scalise said.

