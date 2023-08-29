G.W. Long’s gym undergoes renovations

SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - George W. Long’s gym didn’t have enough seating for fans or a regulation-sized gym floor but that’s about to change next week.

Right now, G.W Long’s gym is finishing up renovations. There will be 160 additional seats and the gym floor will be extended

The walls and ceiling are covered in a fresh coat of paint as well as the floor. The changes are already boosting the morale of students.

“I feel like that atmosphere in here is gonna be 10 times better than what it has been,” Vaughn Hill, the coach of the boys basketball team, said. “Especially over the last couple of weeks knowing that the gym is about to be done. There’s so many kids peeking in ready to see it.”

The last major renovation to the gym was about 7 years ago, according to Hill. About $3.1 million have been invested into the gym and a new agriscience building. The funds came from capital improvement money provided by the state.

The renovations will be finished by next Tuesday. Just in time for the volleyball team to take on Pike Liberal Arts.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.