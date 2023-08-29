Wiregrass Gives Back
Enterprise Dollar General shooting prompts police investigation

During the fight, a person was struck by a vehicle and multiple gunshots were fired, according to police.
Enterprise Police Department
Enterprise Police Department(Enterprise Police Department)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - On August 29, at 6:30 a.m., the Enterprise Police Department responded to a fight in progress at the Dollar General on Hwy 27 South.

According to EPD, during this physical altercation, an individual was struck by a vehicle and multiple gunshots were fired.

The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

The individual that was struck by a vehicle was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition.

No other injuries have been reported. EPD Detectives are actively investigating this incident.

The Enterprise Police Department is requesting that anyone with additional information regarding this incident to contact us at (334) 347-2222 or leave us a tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

