Dothan Houston County EMA keeping track of strengthening Idalia

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The main impacts of Idalia will begin hammering the Gulf Coast area Tuesday night.

It will hit the neighboring states of Florida and Georgia the hardest, along with North and South Carolina.

Winds are likely to peak well over 100 miles per hour. Dothan Houston County EMA will be working diligently and keeping track of any changes.

“What we have been doing today is monitoring the hotel and motel occupancies. If we have some evacuees coming out of town, we also prioritize the need for shelters and safe havens for those in the community,” Mark Powell, the Dothan Houston County EMA director said.

To stay up to date with tips for this storm, you can download the EMA’s app available on Apple and Google Play stores.

