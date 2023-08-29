Wiregrass Gives Back
Bonifay Police alive and well after 3-2 city council vote

The 4th of July holiday travel period is here, and an uptick in traffic is expected throughout the weekend, especially down here in the Wiregrass.
By Will Polston and Ty Storey
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BONIFAY, Fla. (WTVY) - It looks as though the city of Bonifay’s police department has avoided another shutdown, as the city council voted 3-2 Monday night in favor of keeping the department.

Concerns were raised earlier this month about budgetary issues that put BPD at risk of being axed for the second time in 2023, the first coming in May following the dismissal of the department’s top three in command.

Councilmembers James Sellers, Shelley Carroll and Rick Crews voted in favor of keeping BPD in place, with the only dissenting votes came from Mayor Emily McCann and City Councilman Larry Cook.

Following the department-saving decision, Sellers made a proposal for Mayor McCann and Bonifay Police Chief Jimmy Macon to establish a budget between the original adjusted budget for the department of around $1.1 million and the newly adjusted budget of around $635,000.

Sellers’ proposal passed on a 4-1 vote, with Cook being the only vote not in favor.

