29 new child sex charges brought against Dothan man

By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man already jailed on child dozens of sex charges faces 29 additional counts.

Timothy David Lloyd, 37, of Dothan was accused of those new allegations involving Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 12.

Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall said these new allegations involve a different victim from the previous charges.

His previous 56 charges came last year.

Hall said specifics of the cases are withheld because of their nature.

Lloyd’s bonds on all 85 charges total about $2.8 million.

